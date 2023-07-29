The hidden history of Brownsville caves

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - Along highway 26, hiding in the bluffs of Brownsville, Minnesota are seven man-made caves.
Chiseled by hand during the 1860s, the caves were used primarily for food storage.
Carvers chiseled into the bluffs to create shelters to keep food safe from the summer heat and the winter freeze. But food storage wasn’t the only use for these Brownsville caves. They were also used to age lager beer for the V.&J. Fetzner Brewery.
Located just outside of Brownsville, the Fetzner Brewery cave sits across from a spring-fed creek inside the bluffs, providing a place for the Fetzner brothers to refrigerate and ferment barrels of beer.
Decades later, the cave sits empty, and property owners Patty Burfield and Michelle Smith are trying to preserve the cave's history.
“The Minnesota Land Trust is to help people preserve their land so it stays natural forever and ever, and nobody can change that,” said Burfield, Steward of the Fetzner cave property. “Once it’s signed in, it’s signed in for life. It has to stay pristine and natural as it is, as much as we can at least.”
Just like the Fetzner cave, the caves lining highway 26 are currently sitting empty, but not for long, as the Houston Historical Society is hoping to preserve the space for the public to view.
“We plan on possibly having lighting of some kind in here, and possibly a door with a window in it,” said Richard Cordes, Houston Historical Society Board Member. “We probably don’t want people actually coming in here, but we’d actually probably do a display with bushel baskets and stuff in here, so people can see what the use of it was. That way, the entire public can enjoy them and get an appreciation for them.”
The caves, once appreciated for their food storage properties, now being heralded as a part of the town's rich history.
The caves lining Highway 26 are closed to the public, but Shady Rest Acres guests can paddle across the small pond to visit the Fetzner beer cave.