The history behind Veterans Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Veterans Day originally began as Armistice Day to mark November 11th, 1918 at 11:11 a.m., or the end of World War I.
In 1926 The United States officially declared Armistice Day as a holiday. People celebrated it as a day of the end of World War I.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued a proclamation in 1954 to change the name Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
Professor of History Emeritus from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Deborah Buffton said the shift and focus went from looking at November 11 as a day to celebrate the end of a war to celebrating veterans of all wars.
"I think it is absolutely appropriate that we celebrate the dedication and sacrifices and hard work of veterans," Buffton said.
Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American Veterans living or deceased.