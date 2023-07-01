The Houston Public Library gets a special visit from two ponies

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - This week's Storytime theme at the library centered around all things horses, captivating young minds and inspiring a love for literature in a truly unique way.
Each week on Saturdays the Houston County Library puts on a free story time event that is geared towards kids, but is open to all ages.
Every week comes with it's own theme. With this week revolving around horses, the library teamed up with a local horse camp called "Rocking N Ranch". Mandi Niebeling, the owner of Rocking N Ranch says that her goal is to introduce people to horses in the best way possible.
"What I run into so many times is kids, even in a rural community, have never been in contact with horses or their first experience is not so wonderful. So I like to promote positive experiences with horses and ponies in a safe environment." (Niebling)
The story time program aims to foster a love for reading a imagination in children from a young age by incorporating interactive elements such as the ponies. The library wants kids to be excited about going to the library and to associate it with fun and learning.
"We love it when people in our community come here and kids can get an idea of what's out there and what's available to them. Develop an interest, a deeper interest in something they always though was kind of cool", says Beth Peterson-Lee, the Director of the Houston Public Library.
Events Like this are put on every single week by the library you can find a schedule by going to their website or their Facebook Page.
If you would like more information on Rocking N Ranch you can check out their Facebook Page by clicking here.