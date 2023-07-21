The impact of the biennial budget on public school districts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Last week, Governor Tony Evers signed the 2023-25 biennial budget into law, with an overall increase of nearly $1.2 billion for public school districts.
Most Wisconsin school districts are seeing a 3% increase with this additional funding which equates to $325 increase per pupil in each fiscal year.
These added funds are providing some relief for school districts.
"Anytime we can get any additional money per pupil, it's a good thing," G-E-T School District Business Manager Cary Brommerich said. "We're coming off the last budget that was $0 both years. So, we're happy to see any type of increase."
For the Sparta School District, Superintendent Sam Russ said they were only planning on $100 per pupil. He said the added funds are being put to good use.
"Our board of education gave a very generous 5.75% base wage increase to our certified staff and 5.75% increase to the classified administration and middle management," Russ said. "It does give us a little bit more money than what we were planning on."
Additionally, the low-revenue ceiling was raised from $10,000 to $11,000 per pupil, which allows districts to raise their spending without going to referendum.
It does come the stipulation that if an operating referendum has failed in the district, the state law would freeze that district's low-revenue adjustment for three years.
"We failed one very closely in April of 2022. So, we're not able to get to that $11,000 floor until the next three years," Russ said. "So, that is disappointing that the legislature didn't necessarily tackle that. However we are still advocating for that and hopefully we'll get moving in the legislature in the near future here."
Within the G-E-T School District, Brommerich said they were hopeful for up to a 50% increase for special education funding. He said they were disappointed that it was only a 3% increase.
"We only got 3% increase for schools on the special ed funding," Brommerich said. "That's the biggest piece. Rural districts get to be a lot more difficult because we have more specialized staff that we don't get to share with other places. We have a smaller pot to get educators from."
Both said that within their respective school districts, they will continue focusing on the next two years and do the best with the resources they have.