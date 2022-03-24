The importance of an Advance Care Measure in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For many, it may be hard to talk about the end of one's life, but in Wisconsin everyone needs documentation should a worst-case scenario occurs.
Wisconsin is not a "next of kin" state, meaning that if someone suffers a medical issue and can't communicate their needs, a family member is not legally allowed to make that decision for them unless proper documentation is in place ahead of time. Not having the paperwork will give control to health care workers on how to treat the patient.
Heather Quackenboss, a board member at Seven River's Hospice Home, says National Advance Care Day is on April 16 and hopes to spread awareness to the topic.
"One of the things we're really doing is looking at what do we need to do when it comes to the end of our life," Quackenboss said. "It's not an easy conversation. It's not a conversation anyone wants to have. We want to make it a little more accessible. A little more easy to figure out 'What are my wants? What are my needs and how do I make sure that they happen?'"
Click here for addition resources on the topic.
Click here for copies of advance care documents.