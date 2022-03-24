 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The importance of an Advance Care Measure in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
0911_hospital-bed-860×492-1
By Grace Gilles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For many, it may be hard to talk about the end of one's life, but in Wisconsin everyone needs documentation should a worst-case scenario occurs.

Wisconsin is not a "next of kin" state, meaning that if someone suffers a medical issue and can't communicate their needs, a family member is not legally allowed to make that decision for them unless proper documentation is in place ahead of time. Not having the paperwork will give control to health care workers on how to treat the patient.

Heather Quackenboss, a board member at Seven River's Hospice Home, says National Advance Care Day is on April 16 and hopes to spread awareness to the topic.

"One of the things we're really doing is looking at what do we need to do when it comes to the end of our life," Quackenboss said. "It's not an easy conversation. It's not a conversation anyone wants to have. We want to make it a little more accessible. A little more easy to figure out 'What are my wants? What are my needs and how do I make sure that they happen?'"

Click here for addition resources on the topic.

Click here for copies of advance care documents.

Tags

