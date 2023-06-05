The Kane Street Garden is bee-ing kind to local pollinators

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Kane Street Community Gardens demonstrated the sweet benefits of beekeeping on June 5th.
Participants learned about beekeeping, and how much fun and value it brings, along with the great honey.
Beekeepers displayed hives and discussed how to get started with beekeeping, a hobby in which one local beekeeper says takes care of itself.
“You can do as much as you want with it, or as little as you want,” said Cedric Friesen, beekeeper of seven years with 35 hives of his own. “They’re bees. They’re meant to be in the wild, so it’s as hard as you make it. They do take care of themselves.”
But for those who may not have the means or time to start beekeeping, Friesen says there are many other ways to support pollinators.
"Just recognize them and take care of the environment," said Friesen. "It's very simple. Take care of the plants around you, or plant flowers. Be nice to the pollinators around you."
Friesen is also encouraging community members to get involved with the garden, and work alongside the pollinators.
“The Kane Street Community Garden, the goal is to give out 30,000 pounds of food to people who need it, and anybody qualifies,” said Friesen. “It takes a lot of volunteers to do that, and it takes a lot of bees too.”
The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse operates the Kane Street Community Garden, and produces fresh, organically-produced fruits and vegetables each year. The garden produce is then given away, free of charge, to the community on harvest nights. This summer, harvest nights include Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, with varying times each day. A list of harvest night hours can be found on their website.
The garden will also host free workshops all summer long, including children’s workshops, container gardening, and cooking demonstrations. A full list of upcoming workshops and events is also available on their website. These workshops are meant to get the community involved, and can be a teaching tool for those looking to start a new hobby.
“The Kane Street Garden is also a teaching tool, so everything we grow here we try to instill back into the community, if anyone wants to start their own garden, or if they want a free space to learn,” said Shelby Chapman, one of the Garden Managers for the Kane Street Community Garden. “So, our goal this year is to get out 48 workshops. We’re going to try to do them pretty regularly, about the same time as our harvest and distribution, so Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.”
The Kane Street Garden can be found at the corner of Kane and St. Cloud on the North Side. From mid-March to mid-October, hundreds of volunteers assist in planting, maintaining, and harvesting a wide variety of fruits and vegetables each season. Currently, volunteers are welcome Monday through Saturday, with varying times each day. A list of volunteer hours can be found on their website.