The La Crosse area celebrates international "Make Music Day"

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The summer solstice marks the celebration of International Make Music Day, a worldwide festival that brings together musicians of all genres, cultures, and backgrounds to harmonize in the universal language of music.
With participants from every corner of the globe, this annual event highlights the power of music to connect and inspire communities, fostering creativity and camaraderie among musicians and music lovers alike.
The festival encourages people to make music in public spaces for Absolutely no cost.
It's music made by anyone for everyone.
One of the artists performing in La Crosse, Peter Kish, says that anyone can participate no matter their musical ability.
"Everyone can participate whether you click your finger or tap a bottle with a stick or tap a stick with a bottle, it doesn't matter. There are people drumming, there are people with half an orchestra and quartets, and we're just singer/songwriter lowly regular everyday people." (Peter Kish)
International Make Music Day showcases the universal language of music. It breaks down cultural and linguistic barriers and it serves as a reminder of the unifying power of melody and rhythm.