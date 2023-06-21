 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

The La Crosse area celebrates international "Make Music Day"

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The summer solstice marks the celebration of International Make Music Day, a worldwide festival that brings together musicians of all genres, cultures, and backgrounds to harmonize in the universal language of music.

With participants from every corner of the globe, this annual event highlights the power of music to connect and inspire communities, fostering creativity and camaraderie among musicians and music lovers alike.

The festival encourages people to make music in public spaces for Absolutely no cost.

It's music made by anyone for everyone.

One of the artists performing in La Crosse, Peter Kish, says that anyone can participate no matter their musical ability.

"Everyone can participate whether you click your finger or tap a bottle with a stick or tap a stick with a bottle, it doesn't matter. There are people drumming, there are people with half an orchestra and quartets, and we're just singer/songwriter lowly regular everyday people." (Peter Kish)

International Make Music Day showcases the universal language of music. It breaks down cultural and linguistic barriers and it serves as a reminder of the unifying power of melody and rhythm.

