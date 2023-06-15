The La Crosse community comes together to raise awareness for elderly abuse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) held an awareness walk at Riverside Park Thursday morning.
The goal of the walk is to help raise awareness and remove the stigma to help prevent abuse cases from happening.
Supervisor of the La Crosse County Adult Protective Services Zach Trebelhorn said abuse can come in many different forms. These forms include physical, emotional and financial.
"Financial exploitation is on the rise for a variety of factors," Trebelhorn said. "The increased use of technology makes that easier. There is a globalization that is taking place so there are scammers that are worldwide that are able to target individuals."
Trebelhorn said if you suspect abuse, contact ADRC or law enforcement.