The La Crosse Fire Dept. hosts their annual 'Fill The Boot' fundraiser

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - Firefighters from the La Crosse Fire Department and other local departments took to the streets to raise money for their annual 'Fill The Boot' fundraiser.
The firefighters stood on the corners of 4th and La Crosse Street collection donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The money raised will go towards treatment and research for Muscular Dystrophy; a muscular disease that causes muscle weakness and decreased mobility over time making it difficult to do every tasks.
"Because of money raised over the years the people that run the MDA have said that instead of going to funerals they're going to high school graduations and even weddings", says La Crosse Fire Dept. engineer Todd English.
'Fill The Boot' started many years ago on the east coast and quickly became a unique way for fire departments across the U.S. to raise money for the MDA and Muscular Dystrophy research.
According to Todd English over the last 12 years the La Crosse Fire Department has been taking part in 'Fill The Boot' they have raised over $100,000 for the MDA.
