The La Crosse Interstate Fair has something for everyone

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- From the farm animals to the carnival rides there was something for everyone to enjoy at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Fairgoer Evemarie Landsinger said the fair is a yearly destination for her and her family.
"This is probably our tenth year here," Landsinger said. "We didn't go last year cause of covid, we're glad to be back."
Landsinger and her family spent some of their day enjoying the rides the fair had to offer.
Others like Ashlee Garbers, were more excited to show off their animals.
"I've been showing for eleven years now," Garbers said. "My mom and dad grew up on farms so it's always been like my favorite thing to do."
Garbers showed dairy and sheep at the fair. And her dairy placed first in their class!
The La Crosse Interstate Fairs final day is Sunday.