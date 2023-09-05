The La Crosse Kiwanis Club to host annual "Day of Fun for Everyone" event

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- This Saturday the La Crosse Kiwanis Club is hosting its 49th annual Day of Fun for Everyone event.
This unique, fun-filled afternoon includes a full lunch, prizes, bingo, fire trucks, police car tours, face painting, games, activities and much more!
In addition, through member fund-raising efforts, the Kiwanis Club is able to offer this day FREE to people of all ages and their caregivers or family members.
This event is open to people with all abilities from every part of the Coulee Region.
This year the event will be at All Abilities Trane Park, beginning at 12:00 noon and ending at 2:00 P.M.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.