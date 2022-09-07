The La Crosse Police Dept. and City Vision Foundation looking to expand Safe-Cam

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse City Vision collaborate in hopes of expanding the footprint of the Safe-Cam project to add and enhance cameras in the downtown area.
The project began about ten years ago after a double homicide at May's Photo in downtown La Crosse left a father and son dead, and left police without many clues.
A new tragedy has ignited their effort once again after University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student Hamud Faal was reported missing on February 21st, and was found dead in the Mississippi River on March 18.
Downtown Mainstreet Inc. member Carolyn Knobloch, who knew Faal, believes there should be more cameras on surveillance near the river.
"I had known Hamud. I have seen all of the struggles. It always came back to 'We don't have the camera footage'," Knobloch said. "We're thinking of ways to make this a better location and more of a destination. Wouldn't improving our safety of having more cameras making people feel safer be a ideal project?"
The two organizations are aiming to place five new cameras downtown. The majority of which would be installed near Pearl Street.
They're also looking at enhancing six existing cameras. The plan calls for cameras to be enhanced with a four lenses camera to provide a 360 degree surveillance view.
The organization is calling on the community to help fundraise to afford the cameras and upgrade with the goal of reaching $50,000 by the end of the year.
You can help donate to the project here.