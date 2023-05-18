The La Crosse Public Library releases public survey

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern La
Crosse, southwestern Jackson, northwestern Monroe and southeastern
Trempealeau Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
North Bend, or 18 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
North Bend around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Franklin, Melrose,
Camp Decorah, Beach Corners, Stevenstown, Council Bay, Burr Oak,
Thimble Park and Peacock Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH NOON CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from 12:00 PM
Today through 12:00 PM CDT Friday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor,
Trempealeau, and Vernon.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from
northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily
diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas
further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air
quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the
potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

The La Crosse Public Library releases public survey

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Public Library wants to gauge the public's opinion on how they can better serve the community.

The library has released a 14 question survey to determine what the public would like to see as far as services from the three libraries in La Crosse.

Library

Director of the La Crosse Public Library Shanneon Grant said the role of libraries have been evolving over the years to more than just checking out books.

"Our main facility offers a creation space where we have 3D printers and opportunities for folks to craft, learn about sewing. We just launched a tool library which is very exciting," Grant said. "So it's very important for folks to know what they value."

The online survey is available until June 30th. Click here for the survey.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

