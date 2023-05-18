The La Crosse Public Library releases public survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Public Library wants to gauge the public's opinion on how they can better serve the community.
The library has released a 14 question survey to determine what the public would like to see as far as services from the three libraries in La Crosse.
Director of the La Crosse Public Library Shanneon Grant said the role of libraries have been evolving over the years to more than just checking out books.
"Our main facility offers a creation space where we have 3D printers and opportunities for folks to craft, learn about sewing. We just launched a tool library which is very exciting," Grant said. "So it's very important for folks to know what they value."
The online survey is available until June 30th. Click here for the survey.