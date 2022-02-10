The La Crosse Sport show kicks off

LA CROSSE Wis, (WXOW)-- The La Crosse Sport Show fills up the La Crosse Center with everything from boats and RV's to ATVs, dirt bikes, and even birds all under one roof.
The show boasts everything for outdoor enthusiasts. Even if the outdoors is just out on the patio in front of the grill, and for those folks Mad Dog and Merrill's Midwest Grilling Secrets is what you want to check out.
They will be hosting seminars all weekend long.
Besides grilling, there are seminars on fishing, hunting, and traveling.
and you can check out the full schedule here.