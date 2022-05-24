The last day of school for the Onalaska class

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Tuesday was the last day of school for the class of 2022 at Onalaska High School.
The seniors walked the halls to the sound of applause from the rest of the school. Students hugged and shared words with teachers, classmates and parents during their last walk around the halls.
Some took the time to reflect on their high school experience.
"I feel like we had so much freedom with picking our classes and stuff which opened me to new things like art like I had ceramics this year," said Adnyra Holt a senior at Onalaska.
"I'm going to remember the most is the people that I have met here and all the relationships and connections I have made and how easy it has been the just make connections," Kayli Suchla another Onalaska senior said.
Graduation is Saturday May 28.