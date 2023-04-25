The latest on the flooding in Prairie du Chien

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with
levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through
the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of
Winona, Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90. La Fond Street on French Island is closed.
Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter, playground,
and ball parks in Copeland Park are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The latest on the flooding in Prairie du Chien

  • Updated
  • 0
pdc flooding-street.jpg

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - As the Mississippi River continues to rise near it's crest, the work continues to mitigate the damage done by floodwaters. 

City Administrator Chad Abram provided an update on efforts to deal with the flooding affecting a large part of the city. 

pdc flooding.jpg

Current forecasts from the National Weather Service show that the river may crest at 24 feet by Saturday afternoon, April 29 and slowly fall to 23.2 feet by Tuesday, May 2. That's on the low end of earlier predictions that had the crest at or just above 25 feet. If 24 feet is reached, it would be the second highest river stage in Prairie du Chien's history.

The river stage as of early Tuesday afternoon was 22.47 feet which falls in the major flooding stage.

Two sandbagging operations are underway in the city. The main one is done by inmates at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution while a second one is going with volunteers, city, and county staff behind WPRE/WQPC radio. So far, the city said there's been 30,000 sandbags filled and delivered to where they're needed.  

“Thank you to all who have assisted with this operation” said Mayor Dave

Hemmer.

sandbags.jpg

The mayor also ordered that all barricaded roads are closed except for residents who live in the affected areas. 

Here are the latest road closures in Prairie du Chien:

 North Main St is closed from Frederick St to West Court St

 Washington Street from North Beaumont to North Main Street

 1 st from West Wells Street to West Brunson Street

 Lockwood Street to the Campion Boat Landing

 Prairie Street from Cedar Street North

 1 st Street from Flower to Glen Street

 Wells from HWY 18 Bypass to Beaumont Road

 All of St. Feriole Island

People are asked not to travel, either on foot or bike, on the island. 

Crawford County has closed County Road K from Cliffwood Drive to Highway 35 due to flooding. Unless a person lives or owns property in that area, people are asked to stay out of the area. 

The Hoffman Recreational Center remains open for anyone who has evacuated. For people looking to use the shelter, they are asked to contact Crawford County Emergency at 608-326-0266. 

People who evacuate their homes are asked to contact Madison Gas and Electric at 1-800-245-1125 and Alliant Energy at 1-800-255-4268.

The Hoffman Recreational Center and the Tourist Information Center also have bottled water available for those affected by the flooding. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here