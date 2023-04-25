The latest on the flooding in Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - As the Mississippi River continues to rise near it's crest, the work continues to mitigate the damage done by floodwaters.

City Administrator Chad Abram provided an update on efforts to deal with the flooding affecting a large part of the city.

Current forecasts from the National Weather Service show that the river may crest at 24 feet by Saturday afternoon, April 29 and slowly fall to 23.2 feet by Tuesday, May 2. That's on the low end of earlier predictions that had the crest at or just above 25 feet. If 24 feet is reached, it would be the second highest river stage in Prairie du Chien's history.

The river stage as of early Tuesday afternoon was 22.47 feet which falls in the major flooding stage.

Two sandbagging operations are underway in the city. The main one is done by inmates at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution while a second one is going with volunteers, city, and county staff behind WPRE/WQPC radio. So far, the city said there's been 30,000 sandbags filled and delivered to where they're needed.

“Thank you to all who have assisted with this operation” said Mayor Dave

Hemmer.

The mayor also ordered that all barricaded roads are closed except for residents who live in the affected areas.

Here are the latest road closures in Prairie du Chien:

 North Main St is closed from Frederick St to West Court St

 Washington Street from North Beaumont to North Main Street

 1 st from West Wells Street to West Brunson Street

 Lockwood Street to the Campion Boat Landing

 Prairie Street from Cedar Street North

 1 st Street from Flower to Glen Street

 Wells from HWY 18 Bypass to Beaumont Road

 All of St. Feriole Island

People are asked not to travel, either on foot or bike, on the island.

Crawford County has closed County Road K from Cliffwood Drive to Highway 35 due to flooding. Unless a person lives or owns property in that area, people are asked to stay out of the area.

The Hoffman Recreational Center remains open for anyone who has evacuated. For people looking to use the shelter, they are asked to contact Crawford County Emergency at 608-326-0266.

People who evacuate their homes are asked to contact Madison Gas and Electric at 1-800-245-1125 and Alliant Energy at 1-800-255-4268.

The Hoffman Recreational Center and the Tourist Information Center also have bottled water available for those affected by the flooding.