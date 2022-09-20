The League of Women Voters helping people get registered to vote

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - It's National Voter Registration Day and the League of Women Voters in the La Crosse area are hoping to inform and assist people with get registered to vote.
National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 as a nonpartisan effort to register hundreds of thousand of voters across the United States.
The League of Women voters had an event at the La Crosse public library on main street. Their goal was to encourage people to get registered to vote if they haven't yet. They also assist people with updating their registration if need be.
"You can't vote unless you're registered so we've got to start with registration. Some people don't know if they're registered and some need to re-register if the have changed their address or their name since the last time they voted" says Barb Roberts of the League of Women Voters.
Early in-person voting begins October 25th and regular voting takes place on election day which is November 8th.