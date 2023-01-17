The League of Women Voters Of La Crosse Area advocate for strengthening confidence in judicial system

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The League of Women Voters Of La Crosse Area held at virtual seminar open to the public Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to repair and strengthen public confidence in Wisconsin's Judiciary.
The organization believes citizens should have the right to voice their commitment to fair and independent courts.
Guest speaker and creator of True North Research Lisa Graves said the use of dark money from unknown groups that aren't disclosed to voters influences court elections.
"We need to reform what the Supreme Court has done...this unleashing of all of this money and people don't know who the sources are. And most significant sources are is money that is being directly used to influence elections. That's just wrong and it really is undermining our democracy," Graves said.
The primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is on February 21. There are four candidates on the ballot.
A recording of the seminar can be found here.