 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

The League of Women Voters Of La Crosse Area advocate for strengthening confidence in judicial system

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The League of Women Voters Of La Crosse Area held at virtual seminar open to the public Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to repair and strengthen public confidence in Wisconsin's Judiciary.

The organization believes citizens should have the right to voice their commitment to fair and independent courts.

Guest speaker and creator of True North Research Lisa Graves said the use of dark money from unknown groups that aren't disclosed to voters influences court elections.

Court

"We need to reform what the Supreme Court has done...this unleashing of all of this money and people don't know who the sources are. And most significant sources are is money that is being directly used to influence elections. That's just wrong and it really is undermining our democracy," Graves said.

The primary election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is on February 21. There are four candidates on the ballot. 

A recording of the seminar can be found here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you