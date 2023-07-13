The Nature Place helps connect people with the environment around them

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Community Center in Myrick Park gets a rebrand thanks to WisCorps Nature Education Program.
The facility is now rebranded as The Nature Center with the mission of helping people make connections with others and with nature.
Director of the Nature Place Tammy Schmitz said there is something for any ages at the facility.
"We have a lot of youth programs, school programs, our Summer Day Camps is ages 3-12, but we also have adult programs here," Schmitz said.
The Nature Place has a scholarship program through the Summer Day Camp but spots are limited.
The Nature Place can also be rented for weddings and birthday parties.
