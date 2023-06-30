 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued
an Air Quality Advisory for Particulates and Ozone which will remain
in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
Particulates and Ozone.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'The Nature Place' rebranding and grand opening on July 13th!

  • Updated
  • 0
Abby Friell with the Nature Place sits down with Daybreak's Carly Swisher to talk summer programs.

An opportunity for families and community members to learn about nature and conservation efforts while enjoying games and snacks!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- An opportunity for families and community members to learn about nature and conservation efforts while enjoying games and snacks! 'The Nature Place' formerly known as the 'Myrick Park Center' has its grand opening on Thursday, July 13th. 

Abby Friell with the Nature Place says it's a great way to learn about all they do at the Nature Place and how you can get involved.

The Nature Place also has Saturday open houses held each first Saturday of the month where anyone can show up and meet some of their critters. 

The next Nature Saturday is July 1st. It is free for anyone to drop in between 9:30 and 11 a.m. 

Click here to learn more and get involved. 

Recommended for you