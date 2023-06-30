'The Nature Place' rebranding and grand opening on July 13th!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- An opportunity for families and community members to learn about nature and conservation efforts while enjoying games and snacks! 'The Nature Place' formerly known as the 'Myrick Park Center' has its grand opening on Thursday, July 13th.
Abby Friell with the Nature Place says it's a great way to learn about all they do at the Nature Place and how you can get involved.
The Nature Place also has Saturday open houses held each first Saturday of the month where anyone can show up and meet some of their critters.
The next Nature Saturday is July 1st. It is free for anyone to drop in between 9:30 and 11 a.m.
