The Parenting Place supporting families through diaper bank

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Parenting Place is seeking to address a critical yet overlooked need—providing access to clean and reliable diapers for families.
For many parents the cost of diapers can be a significant burden. Particularly for those facing economic challenges.
The Parenting Place aims to bridge this gap by providing free and accessible diapers to families who require assistance, ensuring that every child's basic needs are met without compromise.
In 2022 the diaper banks popularity soared as they provided nearly 150,000 diapers to over 450 parents and caregivers.
Kassie Miller with The Parenting Place says she's glad people are utilizing their diaper bank, but it's starting to be more than they can handle.
"There is such an increase in need. Our diaper bank usage is skyrocketed and we unfortunately aren't able to keep up with the current demand because our diaper bank is solely funded on donations."
To learn more about the diaper bank or how to donate you can go to TheParentingPlace.net.