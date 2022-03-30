The Pathway Scholarship Award means more to these recipients then just a check

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- In partnership with the Boys and Girls Club, Viterbo University announced the recipients for the Pathway Scholarship.
Recipients Madysen Ryan and Joe Brenner will receive full ride scholarships to Viterbo University.
President of Viterbo University Rick Trietley said he believes this award drives home the truth that hard work pays off and the belief that anything is possible for whatever these students wish to achieve.
"These students continue to believe in themselves and know what they can succeed and that's what this is all about." Trietley continued, "so we're providing all the support services we can to make sure they are successful."
In addition to announcing the Pathway recipients, the Boys and Girls Club announced their 2022 Youth of the Year Madysen Ryan.
"It has been such a dream come true for me just being a part of The Boys and Girls Club and being able to represent all the youth in the area just lifts me up." Ryan said.
Being a part of The Boys and Girls Club gave Madysen the opportunity to create relationships that will last a lifetime. Much like her relationship with her co-winner Joe, who she has known for seven years thanks to the organization.
For these recipients, they are grateful for the money that comes with the award, but there is much more to this than just a check.
"You could've just given me a little fancy piece of paper with my name on it and I'd be okay." Ryan said.
With the recipients bound for Viterbo University in the Fall, it is likely the two will continue their involvement with The Boys and Girls Club for years to come.
"I plan on sticking with the club as long as humanly possible." Brenner said.
Viterbo University plans to grow this program if the University can continue to receive generous donor resources.