Weather Alert

...Snow Spreading North This Evening, Heavy Snow Overnight...

.Snow is making slow progress north northeast this evening,
looking to reach the Interstate 90 corridor by late evening,
continuing to overspread the area the rest of the night.

The snow will be heaviest during the overnight when rates of 1
to 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period at
any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin,
freezing rain will be possible, which could result in a glaze of
ice.

The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning,
tapering off from south to north as a it does. The bulk of the
snow accumulations are expected from late this evening through
the overnight.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

The pitfalls of potholes, tips to avoid damaging your vehicle

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, one-third of the Wisconsin's 115,000 miles of drivable roads were reported to be in poor or deteriorating conditions. Those pothole filled roads can put a dent in a driver's day.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, one-third of the Wisconsin's 115,000 miles of drivable roads were reported to be in poor or deteriorating conditions. Those pothole filled roads can put a dent in a driver's day. 

While potholes may be something many dislike they may not know how they're formed.

"Potholes are created when rain comes down and seeps through the asphalt or the concrete and sometimes it pools up in areas underneath that asphalt. then whenever cold weather comes in, freezes and it expands it," State Farm Insurance Public Affairs Specialist Gina Wilkens said. "So, that pushes the asphalt up above the level plain that you're normally driving on."

After the water thaws out in warmer weather and people start driving over the elevated surface, it created potholes. 

As many people know, potholes can cause quite a bit of damage to vehicles. 

"Unfortunately, with all of these potholes that we do have, your inner tie rods, outer tie rods, ball joints, struts - they can all be affected by the potholes," Murphy's Frame & Axle Alignment Specialist Noah Murphy said. "With that being said, going over these potholes can pop your tires...and it's just really, really hard on your vehicle."

If a vehicle sustains damage from a pothole, insurance or municipalities may cover those damages. 

"Most pothole damage is covered by comprehensive car coverage. So that means you have full coverage whether your car is paid off or not," Wilken said. "It's going to cover any damage you do to your car or another driver does to your car."

She added that depending on the deductible amount it may not be worth filing an insurance claim. 

"Even if you don't file an insurance claim," Wilken said. "Make sure to take a picture of the pothole and a picture of the damage and keep all of the receipts because that could be reimbursable through your local government."

To help prevent damaging a vehicle while driving over potholes, it's suggested to not swerve around the pothole, to slow down and keep tires properly inflated. 

