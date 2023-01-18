The pitfalls of potholes, tips to avoid damaging your vehicle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, one-third of the Wisconsin's 115,000 miles of drivable roads were reported to be in poor or deteriorating conditions. Those pothole filled roads can put a dent in a driver's day.
While potholes may be something many dislike they may not know how they're formed.
"Potholes are created when rain comes down and seeps through the asphalt or the concrete and sometimes it pools up in areas underneath that asphalt. then whenever cold weather comes in, freezes and it expands it," State Farm Insurance Public Affairs Specialist Gina Wilkens said. "So, that pushes the asphalt up above the level plain that you're normally driving on."
After the water thaws out in warmer weather and people start driving over the elevated surface, it created potholes.
As many people know, potholes can cause quite a bit of damage to vehicles.
"Unfortunately, with all of these potholes that we do have, your inner tie rods, outer tie rods, ball joints, struts - they can all be affected by the potholes," Murphy's Frame & Axle Alignment Specialist Noah Murphy said. "With that being said, going over these potholes can pop your tires...and it's just really, really hard on your vehicle."
If a vehicle sustains damage from a pothole, insurance or municipalities may cover those damages.
"Most pothole damage is covered by comprehensive car coverage. So that means you have full coverage whether your car is paid off or not," Wilken said. "It's going to cover any damage you do to your car or another driver does to your car."
She added that depending on the deductible amount it may not be worth filing an insurance claim.
"Even if you don't file an insurance claim," Wilken said. "Make sure to take a picture of the pothole and a picture of the damage and keep all of the receipts because that could be reimbursable through your local government."
To help prevent damaging a vehicle while driving over potholes, it's suggested to not swerve around the pothole, to slow down and keep tires properly inflated.