The Riverdance Tour to stop in La Crosse this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The international Irish dancing troupe Riverdance is scheduled to be in La Crosse as a part of its 25th North American Anniversary Tour.
In 2019, the 25th North American Anniversary Tour was postponed because of the pandemic. Riverdance returned to the stage in 2021 in the United Kingdom.
Now, returning to North America, Riverdance is touring through more than forty cities in four months.
One of the lead dancers Meadhbh Kennedy explained that Riverdance is inspired by the popular Irish or Scottish dance party or Céilí.
"Producers of Riverdance had this idea to create a show from that and what they really captured in the fun of it," Kennedy said. "The whole idea of Riverdance is all these dancers on stage having such a good time together, doing what they love."
The tour is stopping in La Crosse over the weekend, May 22 at 7 p.m. at the La Crosse Center.
Tickets can still be purchased at ticketmaster.com