The Ryzhenkova family raises money to support their native country

LANSING, IA. (WXOW)- With the ongoing threat from Russia, one family in Lansing, Iowa brought together their community to help support their native country of Ukraine.
Store owner of The Good Life Gallery Frame Shop Leysa Ryzhenkova, along with her family hosted a fundraiser at the store Sunday afternoon.
Community members were invited to come show their support for Ukraine through donations or simply just being in attendance.
Along with showing support to Ukraine and their fellow community members, attendees had the opportunity to sample authentic Ukrainian specialties cooked by the family.
Some of these selections included vareniki, pelmeni and blinchiki.
Lesya and her family have been living in the United States for a little over 10 years now and is grateful for the support her family received.
"This means a lot, I don't know how to say thanks to every person who was here today and every person in America who's out helping our country right now." Lesya said.
The Ryzhenkova family is originally from a small village roughly two hours north of Kyiv and still have family that reside there today.
Lesya and her daughter Dasha, are concerned with the recent movements of the Russian army. Worried that their native village may be attacked.
"It's disbelief." Dasha continues, "You can't stop watching the news, reading about everything. Its difficult to stay away cause any little thing that might happen your whole family might not be there anymore."
Lesya hopes that the money she raised will help provide resources to help the Ukraine army, and to protect her loved ones that still live in Ukraine.