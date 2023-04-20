The School District of La Crosse holds first meeting with the Facility Advisory Committee

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

.The combination of recent snow melt up north and recent rains
continues to bring water levels upward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued early Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Recent snowmelt and rainfall has brought another round of flooding
to the Black River basin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued early Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The School District of La Crosse holds first meeting with the Facility Advisory Committee

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The School District of La Crosse held their first meeting with a Facility Advisory Committee (FAC) Thursday night at the Hogan Administration Center.

The FAC consists of 25-30 members selected to bring public opinions from a wide range of backgrounds.

Meeting

The focus of the first meeting was to establish a background on the issues the school district is facing such as declining enrollment and financial challenges with aging facilities.

Committee members had the chance to ask questions answered by district officials.

One reason the committee was formed was so the district could help bring transparency to the public after concerns over the recent decision to close Lincoln Middle School and a failed attempt to consolidate high schools.

FAC Member Anna Stindt said meetings like this are a step in the right direction.

Members

"I am really happy the school district put the committee together. I think it is a need and an opportunity for the community to be heard," Stindt said. "We have had some rough times in the last few elections so I think hopefully investing in this type of committee and work puts us up for success for our children."

Superintendent of the School District of La Crosse Aaron Engel said the district plans to distribute a survey sometime in Spring to gather more public input.

The next FAC meeting will be on May 11th.

