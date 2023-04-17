The search continues for Madeline Kingsbury

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

On Monday, authorities released a second photo of Kingsbury.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Police said they continue to look for signs of a woman last seen on March 31. 

Winona Police provided a statement Monday afternoon updating the efforts to find Madeline Kingsbury. 

She was last seen March 31 at her Winona home. 

Since she was reported missing, several thousand people have spent time searching for the mother of two. 

The statement said that police remain "extremely concerned for her safety."

It said also that "law enforcement and first responder teams continue to conduct daily targeted searches for Maddi, based on information generated by the investigation and on tips from the public. In the last week, there have been foot, aerial, and water searches. We are using all available resources in the search, including sonar, submersibles, and dog teams."

It went on to say, "This investigation is active and ongoing. We are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time. We are continuing to follow several paths of inquiry as we work to determine what happened to Maddi, and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance."

Police again asked property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties to check their land and buildings for anything unusual or out of place. 

They also asked anyone with information to call 1-800-222-TIPS or go online at crimestoppersmn.org

The statement concluded with what police have said from the beginning: "We are committed to doing everything possible to find her and remain confident we will bring her home."

"We will not give up": Kingsbury family issues statement on dealing with her disappearance 

Meanwhile, Kingsbury's family said they're hopeful that Maddi can come home. 

On the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, they thanked the community for its support. 

They've posted details of two community support gatherings scheduled for Friday, April 21 at Rushford-Peterson School and Saturday, April 22 at the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona. 

While the post said they don't have any scheduled searches planned for the week but they are working on setting them up. 

They also have bumper stickers for sale for $5 each at the front desk of the Riverport Inn in Winona at 900 Bruski Drive to help with financial support for the searches.  

In addition to the GoFundMe pages, the family has also set up an account at Merchants Bank. They ask that anyone wanting to donate can go to any branch and make the donation towards "Finding Madeline Kingsbury".

