The search continues for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Police said they continue to look for signs of a woman last seen on March 31.
Winona Police provided a statement Monday afternoon updating the efforts to find Madeline Kingsbury.
She was last seen March 31 at her Winona home.
Since she was reported missing, several thousand people have spent time searching for the mother of two.
The statement said that police remain "extremely concerned for her safety."
It said also that "law enforcement and first responder teams continue to conduct daily targeted searches for Maddi, based on information generated by the investigation and on tips from the public. In the last week, there have been foot, aerial, and water searches. We are using all available resources in the search, including sonar, submersibles, and dog teams."
It went on to say, "This investigation is active and ongoing. We are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time. We are continuing to follow several paths of inquiry as we work to determine what happened to Maddi, and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance."
Police again asked property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties to check their land and buildings for anything unusual or out of place.
They also asked anyone with information to call 1-800-222-TIPS or go online at crimestoppersmn.org
The statement concluded with what police have said from the beginning: "We are committed to doing everything possible to find her and remain confident we will bring her home."
"We will not give up": Kingsbury family issues statement on dealing with her disappearance
Meanwhile, Kingsbury's family said they're hopeful that Maddi can come home.
On the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, they thanked the community for its support.
They've posted details of two community support gatherings scheduled for Friday, April 21 at Rushford-Peterson School and Saturday, April 22 at the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center in Winona.
While the post said they don't have any scheduled searches planned for the week but they are working on setting them up.
They also have bumper stickers for sale for $5 each at the front desk of the Riverport Inn in Winona at 900 Bruski Drive to help with financial support for the searches.
In addition to the GoFundMe pages, the family has also set up an account at Merchants Bank. They ask that anyone wanting to donate can go to any branch and make the donation towards "Finding Madeline Kingsbury".
