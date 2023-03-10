 Skip to main content
The Shamrock Shake is Back

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A popular sign of spring and St. Patty's day, McDonald's shamrock shakes are back.

The restaurant reintroduces the minty drink every year around February and March. Local McDonalds reps say its always in demand, and it's roots run deeper than just a limited time favorite.

"Our Shamrock Shake, many of our customers don't know was promotion on St. Patrick's day that helped build the first Ronald McDonald house, that promotion relay helped the charity grow ." said Lacie Mikkelson the General Manager at the Onalaska McDonald's.

The Shake will be on sale till the end of March.

