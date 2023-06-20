The Silent City Cemetery Tour brings La Crosse history to life

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - History comes to life this weekend at the Oak Grove Cemetery as the La Crosse Historical Society (LCHS) puts on the 24th annual Silent City Cemetery Tour.
The tour is an immersive experience that transports visitors back in time as actors portray and share the stories of notable individuals that are buried in the historic Oak Grove Cemetery.
The theme for this years tour is "Feeding La Crosse". All of the individuals being portrayed have a connection to La Crosse's history through food.
Performances include:
- Henry Schubert - Owned a meat Market
- Giles Montague & Joseph Funke - Candy Makers
- Emma & Minnie Trane - Owned a Tea Room
- Agnes Anderson Butler - Owned an American restaurant in Paris
- Melvin & Josephine Lokken - Owned a grocery store
"It's really important to know some of the rich history here in La Crosse. There is a lot of just incredible and outstanding people who helped grow this city", says Director of the Silent City Cemetery Tour Diane Breeser.
The event takes place on Saturday, June 24th at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 1407 La Crosse Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tours are walking tours and last anywhere from 75 to 90 minutes. There is a bus tour at 10:30 a.m. for those who are not able to walk for that amount of time.
Tickets are $15 for the general public, $12 for LCHS members, and $6 for students. You purchase tickets by going to lchshistory.org or you can call (608) 782-1980.