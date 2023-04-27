The US economy grew at a much slower pace in the first quarter

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet this morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The US economy grew at a much slower pace in the first quarter

  • Updated
  • 0
The US economy grew at a much slower pace in the first quarter

The US economy has slowed in the first quarter of this year, A customer shops at a store on March 14, in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The US economy slowed to an annualized and seasonally adjusted rate of 1.1% in the first quarter of this year, according to GDP data released Thursday by the Department of Commerce.

That falls below economists' expectations of 2% and marks a much slower pace compared to the previous two quarters, as rising interest rates and high inflation weighed on consumers and businesses.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic output, contributed the most to the first quarter's growth as Americans spent robustly on both goods and services. Spending was stronger compared with the previous quarter, led by purchases of cars and vehicle parts and spending on healthcare services.

However, business spending fell in the beginning of the year as firms spent less on equipment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you