The VFW receives $1,000 from the Winona Walmart

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Walmart in Winona made a donation of $1,000 to the VFW's Warfighter Advanced program.
Warfighter Advanced is a committee which helps veterans handle post traumatic stress without resorting to medication. There mission is to stop veteran suicide caused by Post Traumatic Stress.
The VFW is also hosting an event at the Weber Center in La Crosse on October 11 to raise more funds for Warfighter Advanced. You can find more details here and purchase tickets here.
The event will feature the Voices of Service, a quartet of retired military veterans who finished in the top 5 of America's Got Talent.