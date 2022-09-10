The Villa Louis holds 41st annual Carriage Classic

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW)- The Villa Louis holds their 41st annual Carriage Classic from September 9-11.
The event features carriage rides, obstacle courses, and arena competitions. Attendees can also view merchandise and participate in item auctions.
Chairman of the Villa Louis Carriage Classic Mike Rider said the event draws in attendees and competitors from all over to view or participate in pleasure drive competitions.
"This is actually the largest horse drawn carriage competition in the United States. We bring in competitors from all over with their horses, ponies and their buggies either antique or reproduction carriages," Rider said.
In the arena, pleasure drivers are requested to do various types of trots such as a slow trot, a working trot, and a strong trot. The drivers are then judged on the performances.
Admission to the Carriage Classic also includes a tour of the Villa Louis Mansion.
You can view a schedule of events here.