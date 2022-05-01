The Wellness Network launched its organization through a mind, body and spirit retreat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Launching its organization through the first annual retreat, The Wellness Network welcomed community members Sunday at Myrick Park.
The event had four speakers that included a psychotherapist, yoga therapist and a spiritual teacher that worked with those attending the retreat.
Organizer Arlette Rodriguez-Miller said that its important to learn from all of these people because one cannot just work on just their mind, body or spirit.
"When you are working on your mind - your mind controls everything," Rodriguez-Miller said. "Everything shows up in your body and then when you're not working the spiritual side, what does that mean for each person? It's so different for each individual but they all go together. So mind, body and spirit as a whole needs to be taken care of."
Activities at the retreat include breathing exercises, yoga, journaling and simply learning how to connect with a stranger.
Rodriguez-Miller added that even after the retreat, The Wellness Network will connect with those who attended the event to see if the skills learned are working long-term.
She said that she is planning hosting at least two more retreats this year - one in the summer and fall.