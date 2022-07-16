The Wisconsin Historical Society reenacts the Siege of Prairie du Chien

PRARIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday afternoon the Wisconsin Historical Society (W.H.S.) took visitors back in time to the War of 1812 to display a reenactment of the Siege of Prairie du Chien, at the grounds of the west lawn of the Villa Louis.
The battle began on July 17th, 1814 when British forces sought to conquer Fort Shelby.
Director of Southwest Regional Sites of W.H.S. Susan Caya-Slusser said that the fur trade was one of the reasons the conflict sparked so long ago.
"It was really a three day siege over the control of the fur trade which was really important for the economic area impact in this part of the region of the United States," Caya-Slusser said.
The American and British forces traded fire from cannons and muskets.
But the British prevailed and seized the land.
Curator at the Villa Louis Mary Elise Antoine said the land at the Louis Villa was in the area of the battle.
"We are on the site of the construction of the U.S. Fort and the Battle of Prairie Du Chien. It's really important to remember some of the history of the area," Elise said.
This is the 30th time W.H.S. hosted the event.
The Siege of Prairie du Chien was the only one in Wisconsin during the War of 1812.