The Wisconsin Supreme Court and voting district maps

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) Although overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the debate surrounding Roe v. Wade continues.
States will now determine the effect of Roe. And that's happening in Wisconsin.
One reason for the large voter turnout in Wisconsin according to political analyst Tim Dale, was the state Supreme Court race. For the first time in 15 years, control of the Court has changed and that could impact decisions related to Roe.
But there's another issue on which the Court could rule. That involves voter district maps and how they're drawn.
"And that is one of the major controversies in the legislature and it really comes down to a decision that's going to probably be made by the State Supreme Court about what fair borders for voting districts are" according to Dale.
Janet Protasiewicz won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. But, we could see another heated race in 2025 when the next Supreme Court race in Wisconsin is scheduled.