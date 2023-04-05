 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.5 feet on 04/15/2002.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Wisconsin Supreme Court and voting district maps

  • Updated
  • 0

UW-La Crosse political analyst, Tim Dale, speaks on the results of Tuesday's election.

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW)  Although overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, the debate surrounding Roe v. Wade continues.

States will now determine the effect of Roe.  And that's happening in Wisconsin.

DALE.jpg

One reason for the large voter turnout in Wisconsin according to political analyst Tim Dale, was the state Supreme Court race.  For the first time in 15 years, control of the Court has changed and that could impact decisions related to Roe.

But there's another issue on which the Court could rule.  That involves voter district maps and how they're drawn. 

"And that is one of the major controversies in the legislature and it really comes down to a decision that's going to probably be made by the State Supreme Court about what fair borders for voting districts are" according to Dale.

Janet Protasiewicz won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.  But, we could see another heated race in 2025 when the next Supreme Court race in Wisconsin is scheduled.

