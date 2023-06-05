The Y on the Fly kicks off, bringing food to the community

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for Particulates until midnight tonight.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.
In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are
expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis, MN to Ironwood,
MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line.
It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
