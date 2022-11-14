The ZOR Shriners bring the Feztival of Trees back for the second straight year

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The ZOR Shriners in Sparta have brought back the Feztival of Trees for its second year to raise funds for miniature parade vehicles.
19 Christmas trees, complete with decorations and presents are going to be raffled off on Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 pm
The trees are up for display at 603 N.Court St. in Sparta from Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18 from 4:00 to 8:00 and on Saturday from 10:00 am till 8:00 pm.
Admission is $3 (12 and under are free) and raffle tickets are $1.
Santa will be stopping by on Friday and Saturday.