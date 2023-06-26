Theater kids present Aristocats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group of elementary school age students wrapped up a theater skills course with a presentation of The Aristocats.
The sixty-four kids put on two performances including one at the Logan Middle School auditorium. The students ranged from kindergarten through 4th grade.
One fourth grader said the opportunity to learn about acting and be on stage was a great experience.
"It's been a lot of fun," Leonardo Greco said. "I love this role and I love being here with my friends and getting to have an acting experience. I just love this."
The class was a joint effort of the La Crosse School District and Lewis and Clark Theater through the La Crosse Community Theater.
"It's been a day of joy," said Alex Attardo, LCT Director of Education. "The kids come in every day, do some singing, some acting, dancing and fun games. And then we get to create a wonderful piece of art."