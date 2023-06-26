Theater kids present Aristocats

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group of elementary school age students wrapped up a theater skills course with a presentation of The Aristocats.

The sixty-four kids put on two performances including one at the Logan Middle School auditorium. The students ranged from kindergarten through 4th grade.

One fourth grader said the opportunity to learn about acting and be on stage was a great experience.

Sixty-four young actors participated in the three weeks of theater class.

"It's been a lot of fun," Leonardo Greco said. "I love this role and I love being here with my friends and getting to have an acting experience. I just love this."

The class was a joint effort of the La Crosse School District and Lewis and Clark Theater through the La Crosse Community Theater.

One final walk through rehearsal before the big show!

"It's been a day of joy," said Alex Attardo, LCT Director of Education. "The kids come in every day, do some singing, some acting, dancing and fun games. And then we get to create a wonderful piece of art."

