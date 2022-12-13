Things to consider before getting or gifting an animal

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- As the gift-giving season approaches, the Coulee Region Humane Society is reminding people what to consider before adopting or gifting an animal.
Whether it be a dog, cat, or even hamster, the owner should find out if the animal will match their lifestyle.
"Are you looking for an animal that is going to come and just hang out on the couch with you," Coulee Region Humane Society executive director Heather Drievold said. "Are you looking for somebody that's going to go jogging with you? Are you looking for a cat that has a lot of energy and you can play with it each evening?"
Beyond that, it's important that the new owner can provide for the animal -from food to keeping them healthy.
"Animals come with some expenses," Drievold said. "You've got annual vaccines, you've got licensing depending on where you live. Sometimes, animals get into things and they need those emergency vet visits."
She added that people shouldn't just think of the pet as a gift, the goal is to give these animals a caring forever home.
The Coulee Region Humane Society, is having a 'Name Your Own Adoption Fee' until December 19, for most of the cats and dogs.