Things to remember as summer break begins for students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As summer break approaches for students, people can expect to see an uptick in foot traffic.
Teenagers and kids will begin to head to some of their favorite summer destinations once again.
The La Crosse Police Department advised drivers to be more vigilant on the roads.
And for pedestrians to obey crosswalk signals and stay alert at intersections.
Captain Avrie Schott from the La Crosse Police Department advised that community members should have a talk about safety and communication with teenagers to ensure a safe summer.
"Have that conversation with your teens in the community to know where they are." Schott continued, "Ask who are they going with, who are their friends. Make sure you got a contact or a number for them."