Things you should know to help battle the heat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Temperatures are expected to be high starting the week of June 19, and experts say it is important to stay safe while outside enjoying your favorite summer activities and stay hydrated to prevent bodily complications.
Anthony Makhairas, a paramedic with Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, said that dehydration can lead to heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include mental confusion and excessive sweating.
Mahairas said it is important to get out of the heat into a well air conditioned area and drink cool fluids if you or someone experiences these symptoms. Failure to do so can lead to organ failure from a heat stroke.
Mahairas advised seeking medical attention immediately if you suspect yourself or another experiencing a heat stroke.