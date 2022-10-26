Third District congressional race attracts a lot of money

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - According to a Wisconsin investigative journalism group, Third District congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden has raised more money than his opponent Brad Pfaff.
The Badger Project, citing filings with the Federal Elections Commission, says nearly $6 million was raised for Van Orden and about $1.4 million for Pfaff.
We spoke with a local political analyst about the impact of money in the race.
Anthony Chergosky says races without an incumbent often attract a lot of spending because political parties see the seat as an opportunity.
Last August, incumbent Congressman Ron Kind announced he was retiring after 26 years.
