Third graders slide into safety

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Third grade students from all over the Coulee Region took part in the Slide Into Safety event held at Erickson Park on Wednesday morning.
The event was a collection of 12 different safety stations, each one an opportunity for learning and fun. The various stations covered everything from ATV and boat safety to Fire and Seat Belt information as well as First Aid.
"Certain stuff in life just comes up," said Madison from Prairie View Elementary in Holmen. "If you haven't learned stuff you're not prepared, you don't know what to do...I just feel like (now) I can do anything!"
The annual event looks to help kids both prevent and be prepared for summer time possible injuries. Almost half of all children injuries occur over the summer months with school on vacation and more unsupervised time.
The Safe Kids Coulee Region partners organized the event, led by Gundersen Health System.