Third man in large La Crosse meth bust is sentenced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The third person arrested in a record meth bust by La Crosse Police is now on his way to prison.
Agreeing to a plea deal, Armando Lara-Nieto of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota was sentenced to 8.5 years on two charges possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Other drug related charges were dismissed by read in.
On both charges, the sentence breaks down with prison for 3.5 years followed by five years of extended supervision.
Incarcerated since his arrest, he'll remain confined for a little less than two years before he'll be released for extended supervision.
The case dates back to January 20, 2022 when three men were stopped along I-90 in La Crosse after police had seen the men engage in suspicious activity at a local motel.
When police searched the vehicle after a drug dog alerted for possible drugs, officers found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine worth $124,000.
Additional investigation of the men led to charges in St. Croix County.
The other two men involved in the case, Juventino Lara Plancarte and Emmanuel Flores-Sauceda, were sentenced earlier this year.
Plancarte was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison in June.
Flores-Sauceda received 3.5 years in prison in early May.