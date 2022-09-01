Thomas Aspseter found guilty in ax homicide trial

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The man accused of killing an elderly Sparta area man with an ax and attacking two others is found guilty on all charges.
Thomas Aspseter was found guilty on all counts including one count of 1st degree intentional homicide charges in the death of 87-year-old Bernard Waite as well as attempted homicide charges against the two other persons he attacked in June 2021 in a rural Sparta home.
The jury on Thursday heard closing arguments then began their deliberations shortly before 3 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse. The came back with their decision around 6 p.m.
Aspseter showed no emotion as the verdict was read in the courtroom.
This is a developing story that will be updated on WXOW.com as additional information becomes available. We will also have additional coverage tonight on the 10 pm Report.
