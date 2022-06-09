Three area students sign scholarship acceptance letters to continue their education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Receiving a scholarship package, three students signed their acceptance letters Thursday to continue their education at Western Technical College.
The Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association (WATDA) partnered with Dahl Automotive and the Dahl Family Foundation to help further these student's education.
WTC's Ryan Koller, Central's Christopher Buchholtz, and Amos Magnuson each received $6,157 and a set of Snap-On tools.
Magnuson said he's grateful for the opportunity to pursue his passion.
"I like the challenge and diagnosis, that is one of my favorite things to do," Magnuson said. "It just gives me a feeling of I can help somebody out."
Andrew Dahl, President of Dahl Automotive, said that it's important to support young students in this field tackle any barriers they may come across.
Whether it be helping the student figure out which direction to go with in their career or just helping them get started with a set of tools.
"They're going to do great. They're super passionate and driven and we're just happy to partner with them in this way," Dahl said.