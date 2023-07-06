Three arrested in Hillboro area burglaries

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - Three men are apprehended for their roles in two burglaries of the same home in rural Vernon County.
Sheriff Roy Torgerson provided more details on the break-ins which netted the suspects eight weapons, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and power tools.
He also outlined that a tip led to the arrest of three people from the Tomah area who are now accused of the burglaries.
The case began on the evening of June 30 when the sheriff's office got a report of a break-in at a home just north of Hillsboro.
The home, which was undergoing renovation, was vacant at the time.
The suspects broke in through a window and took a number of items from the home.
Sheriff Torgerson said that after investigators finished their work, the home was secured and surveillance cameras placed around the residence.
The following night, around 6:45 p.m., the homeowner said the residence was broken into for a second time with the suspects forcing their way in through a door.
More items were taken.
This time, the deputy who came to the scene was able to quickly get pictures and video of the suspect and vehicle involved.
Those photos were shared on the sheriff's office social media and to media outlets.
Sheriff Torgerson said that on Monday, they received a tip that led them to Tomah where the suspect vehicle may be located.
With the help of the Tomah Police Department, the vehicle was found and one person, Blaze Rouse, 30, of Tomah, arrested.
Some of the stolen items were recovered.
The following morning, the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a Tomah residence. They arrested two Tomah men, Joseph D. Trumble, 39, and Dustin Sprague, 33, on burglary charges.
All three appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Sheriff Torgerson said that Rouse and Sprague each received $5,000 cash bonds. Trumble was released on a $3,000 signature bond. They return to court on August 2.
Sheriff Torgerson concluded his remarks at a news conference on Thursday by stating that all the weapons stolen from the home were recovered by late Wednesday afternoon.