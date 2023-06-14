Three arrested in La Crosse PD, Vernon Co. Sheriff drug trafficking investigation

LA CROSSE/VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are in custody and more than five pounds of methamphetamine seized after arrested as part of a multi-county drug trafficking investigation.
Julia Ann Lloyd, Stanley Holte, and Damien Reinsvold were arrested on Monday in rural Coon Valley according to Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson.
He said that the arrests came about through an investigation several law enforcement agencies including the sheriff's office and La Crosse Police. On Monday, those agencies, which included the La Crosse County Sheriff's office, Onalaska Police, and Campbell Police, executed several search warrants as part of the investigation.
Holte tried to flee officers but was caught. The officers found two pounds of methamphetamine stashed under the driver's seat of Holte's vehicle.
Lloyd was arrested at her residence. A subsequent search turned up another three pounds of methamphetamine and more than $49,000 in cash.
Lloyd and Holte were arrested on charges including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
La Crosse Police said that Holte was supplying large quantities of drugs in La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe counties in Wisconsin and Houston County in Minnesota.
They also said that Holte was released from prison in early 2022 where he was incarcerated on methamphetamine charges.
Of the arrests, La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron spoke of collarboration. “We want to thank the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Onalaska Police Department, and Campbell Police Departments. We will continue to work together for the safety of everyone and to send a clear message these types of crimes will not be tolerated.”
Sheriff Roy Torgerson took much the same tone in his remarks. "The dangers of these drugs, especially fentanyl must be eradicated from our communities. The collaboration, teamwork, and seamless communication amongst multiple agencies is truly amazing. I would like to thank all the investigators, officers, our emergency communications professionals, correctional officers, and support staff for all of your hard work and dedication keeping our communities safe."
At a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, the three appeared at a Vernon County Court hearing regarding bail.
Lloyd and Holte each received a $500,000 cash bond.
Reinsvold, who was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, got a $2,000 signature bond.
Their initial appearance is scheduled for July 6 in Vernon County Court.