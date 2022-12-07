Three finalists named for La Crosse County Administrator

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The three candidates for La Crosse County Administrator are named on Wednesday afternoon.
One of the three is the current Interim Administrator Jane Klekamp. She was given the position following the retirement of long-time administrator Steve O'Malley earlier this year.
Prior to that, Klekamp was appointed as Associate County Administrator in 2015. She has also served as Justice Support Services Manager at La Crosse County, as a Project Coordinator for the Office of Crime Victim Services at the Department of Justice, and as a Victim Witness Coordinator for La Crosse County. Klekamp has a Master’s Degree in Social Work from UW-Madison and a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from UW-La Crosse.
The other candidates are Larry Bierke from Iowa County and Scott Feldt of Kewaunee County. Both serve as County Administrators for their respective counties.
Bierke has held his position in Iowa County since 2015. He also has served as Platteville City Manager, Village Administrator of Mount Horeb, and City Administrator in Hillsboro. Bierke has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from UW-Milwaukee and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from UW-La Crosse.
Feldt has also held his administrator position since 2015. His previous experience includes Deputy State Treasurer for the State of Wisconsin, as a supervisor on the Rock County Board, and as the Director of Economic Development for the City of East Moline, Illinois. Feldt has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from UW-Madison and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from UW-Madison.
According to a statement from the county, the three candidates are interviewing for the position by the Executive Committee of the La Crosse County Board on the morning of December 14. Once the interviews are finished, the committee would then send their choice for County Administrator to the full board.
La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said the is expecting to have the new administrator in place by the end of January.
Roughly 70 people applied for the position according to the county.