Three honored for their contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Wall of Fame.
They, along with several others, were honored Thursday night.
Mark Glendenning, Margie Webster, and Tim Johnson were the 2023 inductees into the Wall of Fame.
You can watch the video presentations with this story about their contributions to the community that led to their Wall of Fame induction.
Mark is the President and CEO of Inland while Margie is semi-retired from Internal Medicine at Gundersen Health System. The couple has served on many community boards and organizations over the years.
Tim is the president of the Insurance Center. The club said both he and his wife Laura are very grateful for the work, purpose and results the Club delivers to our communities.
Besides the Wall of Fame inductees, the Boys & Girls Club also presented four community awards. Citizens State Bank, Bud Hammes, Sue Ernster, and Andy and Mac Kiel received the awards for community service to the La Crosse area.