Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Three honored for their contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
BGC wall of fame.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Wall of Fame.

They, along with several others, were honored Thursday night.

Mark Glendenning, Margie Webster, and Tim Johnson were the 2023 inductees into the Wall of Fame. 

You can watch the video presentations with this story about their contributions to the community that led to their Wall of Fame induction.

Mark is the President and CEO of Inland while Margie is semi-retired from Internal Medicine at Gundersen Health System. The couple has served on many community boards and organizations over the years. 

Tim is the president of the Insurance Center. The club said both he and his wife Laura are very grateful for the work, purpose and results the Club delivers to our communities. 

Besides the Wall of Fame inductees, the Boys & Girls Club also presented four community awards. Citizens State Bank, Bud Hammes, Sue Ernster, and Andy and Mac Kiel received the awards for community service to the La Crosse area. 

